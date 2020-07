Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy townhouse in a quiet community nestled into beautiful Reston. Close to trails, shopping and dining. Freshly painted, fenced in backyard with 2 storage areas, backs to trees (lots of privacy) and plenty of natural light! Washer and dryer in unit along with newer appliances. Come see and apply!