2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE

2222 Hunter's Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Hunter's Run Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Relax and enjoy this wonderfully maintained 2 level - 2BR & 2BA Condo nestled peacefully in a beautiful quite neighborhood. This spacious home has enormous amounts of natural light expanding approx 1400 Sq Ft. NEW Paint throughout the entire condo. The front door walks up one level to an spacious/open living room with cozy wood-burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, sunroom, walk in laundry room and more! The kitchen features lovely granite counter tops, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and laminate hardwood flooring. Two (2) oversize bedrooms with a walk in closet. The sunroom walks out to a large deck with wooded view. Lease includes membership to the Reston Community Center (walking distance). Pets are case by case basis. Enjoy easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, public transportation and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have any available units?
2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

