2222 HUNTERS RUN DRIVE

Relax and enjoy this wonderfully maintained 2 level - 2BR & 2BA Condo nestled peacefully in a beautiful quite neighborhood. This spacious home has enormous amounts of natural light expanding approx 1400 Sq Ft. NEW Paint throughout the entire condo. The front door walks up one level to an spacious/open living room with cozy wood-burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, sunroom, walk in laundry room and more! The kitchen features lovely granite counter tops, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and laminate hardwood flooring. Two (2) oversize bedrooms with a walk in closet. The sunroom walks out to a large deck with wooded view. Lease includes membership to the Reston Community Center (walking distance). Pets are case by case basis. Enjoy easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, public transportation and more!