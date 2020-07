Amenities

Amazing 2BR 2BA condo in the heart of Reston. Rent includes ALL utilities!! Unit comes with 2 car parking. Comes with individual storage unit. Tons of recent updates include Fridge changed March 2019, Bathroom exhaust changed July 2019, Entire kitchen redone in 2017 with wood cabinets (not MDF), Dishwasher (with auto disposal)and Range-hood replaced in 2017, Entire Flooring replaced in 2018 with waterproof laminate. GO AND SEE NOW!