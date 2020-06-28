2061 WINGED FOOT COURT

Amenities

Welcome to Winged Foot. This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome in the sought after Glencourse Cluster is just waiting for you and ready for you to move in. Natural light galore shines through this house with the beautiful large windows. A sunny eat-in kitchen with sliding glass door to enjoy a quiet dinner or coffee on the deck over looking lush green trees. A nature lovers dream, a beautiful flower garden right out the front door filled with birds and butterflies. This house provides ample storage for all your needs. And a nice finished lower level with sliding glass door that brings you to a nice private patio under your deck. It doesn't get any better than this. Come check out this beautiful home at our open house next Saturday 8/17 from 1-3pm.