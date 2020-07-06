2047 Chadds Ford Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 3 level town home with awesome views of Lake Thoreau! - Enjoy lake/outdoor life in this upgraded 3BR/3.5BA/3 level town home with awesome views of Lake Thoreau. Walkout basement with large family room opens to LL Trex deck and has full bath, Eat-in kitchen with SS kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors on main and bedroom level, Living room with wood burning fireplace & sliding door to large Trex deck. Updated bathrooms, New water heater. Top of the line Carrier heat pump and Anderson windows. This home is near to Fairfax County Pkwy, metro, shopping and dining. NO smoking. One pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB lease required. Application available on www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com



(RLNE5701025)