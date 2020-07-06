All apartments in Reston
2047 Chadds Ford Dr.

2047 Chadds Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Chadds Ford Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 3 level town home with awesome views of Lake Thoreau! - Enjoy lake/outdoor life in this upgraded 3BR/3.5BA/3 level town home with awesome views of Lake Thoreau. Walkout basement with large family room opens to LL Trex deck and has full bath, Eat-in kitchen with SS kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors on main and bedroom level, Living room with wood burning fireplace & sliding door to large Trex deck. Updated bathrooms, New water heater. Top of the line Carrier heat pump and Anderson windows. This home is near to Fairfax County Pkwy, metro, shopping and dining. NO smoking. One pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB lease required. Application available on www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have any available units?
2047 Chadds Ford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have?
Some of 2047 Chadds Ford Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Chadds Ford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. offer parking?
No, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have a pool?
No, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Chadds Ford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

