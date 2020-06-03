2013 BEACON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Beautiful home near lake, shopping & dining. 2 story living room, vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & dbl oven. Gas fireplace in family room adjacent to kitchen, with entrance to outside deck, patio & yard. Upper level includes loft overlooking the living room. Master Suite includes jetted tub & separate shower in bath. Fully finished basement w/full bath, and bonus room perfect for 4th Bedroom or exercise room. Sorry, no pets. $45 App fee to RE/MAX Gateway. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. LANDLORD PREFERS 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE.