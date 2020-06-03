All apartments in Reston
2013 BEACON PLACE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2013 BEACON PLACE

2013 Beacon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Beacon Place, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful home near lake, shopping & dining. 2 story living room, vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & dbl oven. Gas fireplace in family room adjacent to kitchen, with entrance to outside deck, patio & yard. Upper level includes loft overlooking the living room. Master Suite includes jetted tub & separate shower in bath. Fully finished basement w/full bath, and bonus room perfect for 4th Bedroom or exercise room. Sorry, no pets. $45 App fee to RE/MAX Gateway. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. LANDLORD PREFERS 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 BEACON PLACE have any available units?
2013 BEACON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 BEACON PLACE have?
Some of 2013 BEACON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 BEACON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2013 BEACON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 BEACON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2013 BEACON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2013 BEACON PLACE offer parking?
No, 2013 BEACON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2013 BEACON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 BEACON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 BEACON PLACE have a pool?
No, 2013 BEACON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2013 BEACON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2013 BEACON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 BEACON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 BEACON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
