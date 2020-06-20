All apartments in Reston
1818 CRANBERRY LANE
1818 CRANBERRY LANE

1818 Cranberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Cranberry Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful 5 BR/3.5 BA close to Sunrise Valley Elementary and adjacent to the W &OD trail. Home is on 1/3 acre flat lot with expansive backyard and has two master suites. Hardwood floors throughout the home, double sided (propane) fireplace, updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy springtime from the generous wrap around porch. Great commuting location- approximately 1.5 miles from Wiehle Metro/Reston Station, 10-15 mins to Tysons or 10-15 mins to Dulles corridor. Pets not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have any available units?
1818 CRANBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have?
Some of 1818 CRANBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 CRANBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1818 CRANBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 CRANBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 CRANBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 CRANBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
