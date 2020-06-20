1818 CRANBERRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

Beautiful 5 BR/3.5 BA close to Sunrise Valley Elementary and adjacent to the W &OD trail. Home is on 1/3 acre flat lot with expansive backyard and has two master suites. Hardwood floors throughout the home, double sided (propane) fireplace, updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy springtime from the generous wrap around porch. Great commuting location- approximately 1.5 miles from Wiehle Metro/Reston Station, 10-15 mins to Tysons or 10-15 mins to Dulles corridor. Pets not allowed.