1793 IVY OAK SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Beautiful, spacious, sunny townhouse condo in heart of Reston, near Town Center and Wiehle-Reston Metro Station. Just a few minutes to Dulles Toll road, restaurants and shopping, and the W&OD trail! Enjoy the outdoors on your private, landscaped, fenced back yard with with fire pit and deck. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, quartz countertops, plenty of storage, very large walk-in closets. Built-in USB outlets in kitchen, living room and bedrooms. FIOS enabled! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Washer and Dryer in unit. Gas heat included in rent, tenant pays electric. One reserved parking space right in front and one guest pass. No stairs from parking to main level of house. Surrounded by beautiful old Sycamore and Dogwood trees. Community has lovely landscaped tot lot and picnic area. No smoking; pets case by case.