All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1793 IVY OAK SQUARE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1793 IVY OAK SQUARE

1793 Ivy Oak Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1793 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
Beautiful, spacious, sunny townhouse condo in heart of Reston, near Town Center and Wiehle-Reston Metro Station. Just a few minutes to Dulles Toll road, restaurants and shopping, and the W&OD trail! Enjoy the outdoors on your private, landscaped, fenced back yard with with fire pit and deck. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, quartz countertops, plenty of storage, very large walk-in closets. Built-in USB outlets in kitchen, living room and bedrooms. FIOS enabled! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Washer and Dryer in unit. Gas heat included in rent, tenant pays electric. One reserved parking space right in front and one guest pass. No stairs from parking to main level of house. Surrounded by beautiful old Sycamore and Dogwood trees. Community has lovely landscaped tot lot and picnic area. No smoking; pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have any available units?
1793 IVY OAK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have?
Some of 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1793 IVY OAK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1793 IVY OAK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia