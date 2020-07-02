1781 JONATHAN WAY #G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Location, Location, Location! Bright 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit offers so much - brand new floors, open floor plan, balcony, stainless appliances, granite countertop, walk-in closet, & separate in unit laundry room with full size washer/dryer! Pool, fitness & business center, clubhouse & car charging station are next door! Community also offers a car washing, vacuuming & air station for your convenience. Assigned Parking & Guest Parking. Walk tunnel under Reston Pkwy to Reston Town Center or Harris Teeter. Convenient to Metro; Walk to Lake Anne Farmers Market or bike on the W&OD. See the ParcReston website for more info on the community. No Pets No Smoking! See it today!