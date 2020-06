Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo Home in the heart of Reston and everything that comes with it. Sunk in living room adds an extra touch of modern living and for those who want the single home type of a feel, please take a closer look at the back yard. Coming down the stairs from the front door of the building with the groceries (or anything else that you might be carrying) will make this condo home even more attractive. Main bedroom bath completely remodeled and it is a must-see. Washer and dryer come with as well. Great floor plan. The carpets will be professionally cleaned before the move in. 1 Covered parking space included, ALL UTILITIES included.