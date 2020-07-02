1603 Oak Spring Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Spectacular RENOVATED top-to-bottom 3BR North Reston Townhome - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Townhome in North Reston, you willl not need to look any further! This 3BR 1 car garage LUXURY townhome is RENOVATED with designer trends & gorgeously remodeled*Freshly Painted, New Flooring, New Lighting throughout, New Baths, New Kitchen*Top to bottom Upgrades throughout*You will love this Designer Sleek Kitchen with modern touches, Tiled Backsplash & beautiful counters with Stainless Steel appliances*Inviting Family room with cozy stone fireplace leads to large back deck backing to woods & common area for extra privacy*Spectacular Bathroom remodels with custom touches*Fully Finished lower level with garage access*Located in this great neighborhood with trails through to Lake Fairfax Park*Community pools, tennis courts, Lakes, paths, and rec areas*Located perfectly near Reston Wiehle Metro, Dulles Toll rd, and Reston Town Center*Easy access to Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, and Washington DC*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR VERY OWN!*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935*



(RLNE5671562)