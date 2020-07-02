All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1603 Oak Spring Way

1603 Oak Spring Way · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Oak Spring Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular RENOVATED top-to-bottom 3BR North Reston Townhome - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Townhome in North Reston, you willl not need to look any further! This 3BR 1 car garage LUXURY townhome is RENOVATED with designer trends & gorgeously remodeled*Freshly Painted, New Flooring, New Lighting throughout, New Baths, New Kitchen*Top to bottom Upgrades throughout*You will love this Designer Sleek Kitchen with modern touches, Tiled Backsplash & beautiful counters with Stainless Steel appliances*Inviting Family room with cozy stone fireplace leads to large back deck backing to woods & common area for extra privacy*Spectacular Bathroom remodels with custom touches*Fully Finished lower level with garage access*Located in this great neighborhood with trails through to Lake Fairfax Park*Community pools, tennis courts, Lakes, paths, and rec areas*Located perfectly near Reston Wiehle Metro, Dulles Toll rd, and Reston Town Center*Easy access to Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, and Washington DC*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR VERY OWN!*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935*

(RLNE5671562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Oak Spring Way have any available units?
1603 Oak Spring Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Oak Spring Way have?
Some of 1603 Oak Spring Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Oak Spring Way currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Oak Spring Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Oak Spring Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Oak Spring Way is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Oak Spring Way offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Oak Spring Way offers parking.
Does 1603 Oak Spring Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Oak Spring Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Oak Spring Way have a pool?
Yes, 1603 Oak Spring Way has a pool.
Does 1603 Oak Spring Way have accessible units?
No, 1603 Oak Spring Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Oak Spring Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Oak Spring Way does not have units with dishwashers.

