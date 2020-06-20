1402 NORTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

This quite high ceiling 2 bedrooms with 2 full bath condo offers easy living in the heart of Reston. Updates include: fresh paint, custom window treatments, new dishwasher and upgraded kitchen cabinets. View from private balcony faces mature trees. All utilities are included in condo fee. This means tenant does not have to pay anything extra other than monthly rent. Blocks to Lake Anne. Less than an a mile to Reston Town Center. Metro, Trails, Shops, Dining, Schools, & More! Welcome home!