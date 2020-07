Amenities

Well maintained N. Reston condo. One level living floor plan, french doors to den, gas fp, kitchen has plenty of cabinets, new granite, sink, faucet & microwave, master bedroom has big walk-in closet in master bedroom. Pergo through out. W/D in condo. Big patio for entertaining. Peaceful views. Plenty of parking. 1/2 mile to North Point Village Center. 2.7 miles to Weihle Ave Metro station.