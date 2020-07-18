12330 COLERAINE COURT

Amenities

Please use gloves and masks, take off shoes, and take all Covid-19 CDC precautions. " You won't miss this highly remodeled Three-level Single Familly House in the ever-growing Reston area!. Remodel including New Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Ceramic Tiles, New Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, New paint, New A/C, New Windows, New Roof, New Sliding Door, New Grage Door, New lights and many more updates. All baths are remodeled including the kitchen with all bedroom and living room. Fully finished basement.