Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12330 COLERAINE COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

12330 COLERAINE COURT

12330 Coleraine Court · (703) 378-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12330 Coleraine Court, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please use gloves and masks, take off shoes, and take all Covid-19 CDC precautions. " You won't miss this highly remodeled Three-level Single Familly House in the ever-growing Reston area!. Remodel including New Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Ceramic Tiles, New Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, New paint, New A/C, New Windows, New Roof, New Sliding Door, New Grage Door, New lights and many more updates. All baths are remodeled including the kitchen with all bedroom and living room. Fully finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have any available units?
12330 COLERAINE COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have?
Some of 12330 COLERAINE COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12330 COLERAINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12330 COLERAINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 COLERAINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT offer parking?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have a pool?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 COLERAINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 COLERAINE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
