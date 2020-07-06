1215 HERITAGE COMMONS COURT

Amenities

This beautiful and bright 3 bedroom/3.5 bath North Reston town-home seamlessly combines convenience and comfort. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with vaulted ceilings throughout. The large owners bedroom boasts an expansive walk in closet and updated bath with ceramic tile, upgraded cabinetry and dual sinks. Freshly refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the open floor-plan main level. Energy efficient Anderson Windows allow sun to fill the space from the family room to the open eat-in kitchen. Enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or a cold drink on the spacious deck off the kitchen. Head downstairs to the large rec-room that walks out onto your private brick patio. The lower level also includes a full bath and flex room, perfect for a guest room or home office. Located minutes from Reston Town Center and The Wiehle Metro Stop. Enjoy all of Reston's amenities, shopping and restaurants while having convenient access to all major commuter options