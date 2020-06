Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Largest 4 level end unit in Chancery Station Circle, sought after location in Restons West Market. One block from upscale Reston Towncentre. New York style living in this upscaled floor plan. 4.5 baths and 4 bedrooms. Lower level offers recreation room (or Bedroom) and full bath. Roof top patio gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinetry. Two car garage. Side entry. Extra large designer closets in master suite (two of them).No cats.