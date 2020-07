Amenities

Fabulous townhouse in Reston Town Center for rent. Available June 1, 2020. no pets, no smoking. Luxurious upgrades include customized kitchen level with open concept, remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, expanded island and additional counters in quartz, updated frameless shower in owner's bath and hard flooring throughout. Enjoy outdoor spaces, too - deck, patio, rooftop terrace with incredible views! Take a 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sGdNxtGEyze