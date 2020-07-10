12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning elevator media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

Sophisticated NYC Style Loft Living. This unique corner unit has extra large windows facing the South and East so the property is flooded with light. A one-of-a-kind 1 bedroom floorplan is a rarity in the building. Soaring 11' foot ceilings, raised Living Room, Silestone and Gourmet appliances in the Chef's kitchen, gleaming floors, huge Masterbedroom with custom closet organizers. and gorgeous finishes throughout. HVAC system replaced within the past year. Located in the highly desirable Reston Town Center minutes to restaurants, shopping, theater, Metro Silver Line, One Loudoun, Major commuter routes and Dulles Airport.