All apartments in Reston
Find more places like
12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112

12025 New Dominion Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12025 New Dominion Parkway, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Sophisticated NYC Style Loft Living. This unique corner unit has extra large windows facing the South and East so the property is flooded with light. A one-of-a-kind 1 bedroom floorplan is a rarity in the building. Soaring 11' foot ceilings, raised Living Room, Silestone and Gourmet appliances in the Chef's kitchen, gleaming floors, huge Masterbedroom with custom closet organizers. and gorgeous finishes throughout. HVAC system replaced within the past year. Located in the highly desirable Reston Town Center minutes to restaurants, shopping, theater, Metro Silver Line, One Loudoun, Major commuter routes and Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have any available units?
12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have?
Some of 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 currently offering any rent specials?
12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 pet-friendly?
No, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 offer parking?
Yes, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 offers parking.
Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have a pool?
No, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 does not have a pool.
Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have accessible units?
No, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 NEW DOMINION PKWY #112 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 BedroomsReston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly PlacesReston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia