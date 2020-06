Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Walk to RESTON TOWN CENTRE. You've seen the rest, now see the BEST!! Complete renovation!! New carpet, paint, lighting, blinds, gourmet kitchen w/NEW cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, bathroom vanities. TOP FLOOR UNIT with vaulted ceilings, HUGE balcony overlooking the pool, VERY private w/tons of natural light. Gas cooking and fireplace!! Minutes to all Town Center amenities!!