Reston, VA
12009 TALIESIN PLACE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

12009 TALIESIN PLACE

12009 Taliesin Place · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom condo directly across from Reston Town Center. This unit has been updated from head to toe, with fresh paint, new granite counters, upgraded luxury vinyl tile throughout and so much more. The living room and dining room are bright and open and are the perfect spot to entertain. Gas fireplace with marble surround is the ideal spot to cuddle up with a book on a cool fall evening. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, black appliances and ample cabinet space. The master bedroom has carpet, fresh paint and a large walk in closet. The bathroom has a marble vanity, luxury vinyl tile and a linen closet for extra storage. Your own private balcony is surrounded by trees, making it the perfect place to relax. Property is ideal for commuters, just a short 8-minute drive to Wiehle Metro station. There is an additional storage closet across from the front door of the unit, that is available to tenants. Rent includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have any available units?
12009 TALIESIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have?
Some of 12009 TALIESIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 TALIESIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12009 TALIESIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 TALIESIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE offer parking?
No, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 TALIESIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 TALIESIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
