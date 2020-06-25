12009 TALIESIN PLACE

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom condo directly across from Reston Town Center. This unit has been updated from head to toe, with fresh paint, new granite counters, upgraded luxury vinyl tile throughout and so much more. The living room and dining room are bright and open and are the perfect spot to entertain. Gas fireplace with marble surround is the ideal spot to cuddle up with a book on a cool fall evening. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, black appliances and ample cabinet space. The master bedroom has carpet, fresh paint and a large walk in closet. The bathroom has a marble vanity, luxury vinyl tile and a linen closet for extra storage. Your own private balcony is surrounded by trees, making it the perfect place to relax. Property is ideal for commuters, just a short 8-minute drive to Wiehle Metro station. There is an additional storage closet across from the front door of the unit, that is available to tenants. Rent includes water and trash.