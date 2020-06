Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Beautifully 100% furnished condo, with all the kitchen utensils, dish wares and bath items (dryer, iron, etc). Office with a printer & high speed wifi. Just bring your suitcase and feel right at home. Gorgeous balcony to relax on anytime of the day. LR with gas fireplace, flat screen TV, dining room ready for your dinner guests. All utilities included (Basic Cable TV, Electric, Internet, Gas). 6 months minimum lease. Pets allowed on a case by case basis (no monthly pet fee).