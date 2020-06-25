12000 MARKET ST #142

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

The Savoy is a wonderful property and this is a wonderful unit! Convenient access to the property's amenities, to your parked car & to the street. Private & cozy, fresh paint & nearly brand new carpet... nestled beneath the courtyard trees, this unit is move-in ready. P.S. The Savoy earned a 2017 award for best medium sized property in Metropolitan Washington! There is a one-time $300 move-in fee paid directly to the Savoy, and a $300 refundable security deposit required on the days you move in and move out. Minimum lease term of 12 months, maximum term of 24 months. This unit is also on the market for sale (MLS# 1009913264).