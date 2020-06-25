All apartments in Reston
12000 MARKET ST #142

12000 Market St · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Market St, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
The Savoy is a wonderful property and this is a wonderful unit! Convenient access to the property's amenities, to your parked car & to the street. Private & cozy, fresh paint & nearly brand new carpet... nestled beneath the courtyard trees, this unit is move-in ready. P.S. The Savoy earned a 2017 award for best medium sized property in Metropolitan Washington! There is a one-time $300 move-in fee paid directly to the Savoy, and a $300 refundable security deposit required on the days you move in and move out. Minimum lease term of 12 months, maximum term of 24 months. This unit is also on the market for sale (MLS# 1009913264).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have any available units?
12000 MARKET ST #142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have?
Some of 12000 MARKET ST #142's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 MARKET ST #142 currently offering any rent specials?
12000 MARKET ST #142 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 MARKET ST #142 pet-friendly?
No, 12000 MARKET ST #142 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 offer parking?
Yes, 12000 MARKET ST #142 offers parking.
Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 MARKET ST #142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have a pool?
No, 12000 MARKET ST #142 does not have a pool.
Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have accessible units?
No, 12000 MARKET ST #142 does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 MARKET ST #142 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 MARKET ST #142 has units with dishwashers.
