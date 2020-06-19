11990 MARKET STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym pool bbq/grill guest suite valet service

High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape. Features gleaming hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and gas fireplace with custom built-ins. Enjoy the sunset and a glass of wine on your choice of THREE balconies! Expansive gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, opens to family room, and living and dining room beyond - the open contemporary floorplan can be easily adapted to best suit your lifestyle. Midtown, Reston's premiere luxury condominium, offers an array of amenities, including 24/7 concierge, pool, fitness center, valet/doorman, media and party rooms, grill/picnic area, and guest suites! Steps from all that Reston Town Center has to offer, whether you are looking for high end shopping, happy hour, or to catch a movie. Unit is available for immediate move-in, 12-24 month leases, pets considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit.