11990 MARKET STREET.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

11990 MARKET STREET

11990 Market Street · (703) 594-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11990 Market Street, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2014 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
valet service
High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape. Features gleaming hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and gas fireplace with custom built-ins. Enjoy the sunset and a glass of wine on your choice of THREE balconies! Expansive gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, opens to family room, and living and dining room beyond - the open contemporary floorplan can be easily adapted to best suit your lifestyle. Midtown, Reston's premiere luxury condominium, offers an array of amenities, including 24/7 concierge, pool, fitness center, valet/doorman, media and party rooms, grill/picnic area, and guest suites! Steps from all that Reston Town Center has to offer, whether you are looking for high end shopping, happy hour, or to catch a movie. Unit is available for immediate move-in, 12-24 month leases, pets considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11990 MARKET STREET have any available units?
11990 MARKET STREET has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11990 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 11990 MARKET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11990 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11990 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11990 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11990 MARKET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11990 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 11990 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11990 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11990 MARKET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11990 MARKET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11990 MARKET STREET has a pool.
Does 11990 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 11990 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11990 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11990 MARKET STREET has units with dishwashers.

