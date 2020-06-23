11912 SLOANE COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Must see this charming Townhome located in Deepwood Community in the heart of Reston! The 3 BD/2.5 BA town home WAS EXQUISITELY RENOVATED IN 2018 WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL, NEW KITCHEN CABINET W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STOVE/REFRIGERATOR/FAUCET/SINK, NEW CARPET ON UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS. The Spacious Living Room and the Dining Room have Crown Molding, Master Bedroom Suite has 2 Closets and Its Own Bath, Bright Walk-Out Basement Opens to a Large Brick Patio that is Fully Fenced and Backs to woods! Separate Laundry Room Has Huge Storage Space! One assigned parking and one unassigned parking space, plus lots of additional free parking.Enjoy the community pool, many playgrounds, tennis courts and common areas! Backs to WO &D trail, 2 miles to Toll Road with quick access to Tysons Corner & I 495 & Dulles Airport, 8 minutes to Reston Town Center, 5 minutes to Whiele Metro Station & Lake Fairfax Park offering a waterpark, carousel, picnic areas, campgrounds, trails, playground and more.