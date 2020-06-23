All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

11912 SLOANE COURT

11912 Sloane Court · No Longer Available
Location

11912 Sloane Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Must see this charming Townhome located in Deepwood Community in the heart of Reston! The 3 BD/2.5 BA town home WAS EXQUISITELY RENOVATED IN 2018 WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL, NEW KITCHEN CABINET W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STOVE/REFRIGERATOR/FAUCET/SINK, NEW CARPET ON UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS. The Spacious Living Room and the Dining Room have Crown Molding, Master Bedroom Suite has 2 Closets and Its Own Bath, Bright Walk-Out Basement Opens to a Large Brick Patio that is Fully Fenced and Backs to woods! Separate Laundry Room Has Huge Storage Space! One assigned parking and one unassigned parking space, plus lots of additional free parking.Enjoy the community pool, many playgrounds, tennis courts and common areas! Backs to WO &D trail, 2 miles to Toll Road with quick access to Tysons Corner & I 495 & Dulles Airport, 8 minutes to Reston Town Center, 5 minutes to Whiele Metro Station & Lake Fairfax Park offering a waterpark, carousel, picnic areas, campgrounds, trails, playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11912 SLOANE COURT have any available units?
11912 SLOANE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11912 SLOANE COURT have?
Some of 11912 SLOANE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11912 SLOANE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11912 SLOANE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 SLOANE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11912 SLOANE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11912 SLOANE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11912 SLOANE COURT does offer parking.
Does 11912 SLOANE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 SLOANE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 SLOANE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11912 SLOANE COURT has a pool.
Does 11912 SLOANE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11912 SLOANE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 SLOANE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 SLOANE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
