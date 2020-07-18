11843 SHIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

CONTACT AGENT FOR STATUS PLEASE AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental. Do you like high end NEW homes? This is it! END/ Corner, Private, Top level unit is a stunner from the moment you open the front door! VOLUME Vaulted Ceiling with Wall of Glass overlooking trees. Impressive, spacious and welcoming. NEW Carpet, New Paint, New Windows, New Kitchen, Bath - ALL DONE FOR YOU! CUSTOM Surround and Glass accent Gas Fireplace. BIG, covered PRIVATE Balcony. Exceptional quality finishes shine. NEW KITCHEN top to bottom. NEW Tourmaline Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, NEW Stainless Gas 5 Burner Stove, New Built in Microwave. EXTRA shaker white cabinets. ALL NEW. SOOOOO Nice. NEW IN UNIT Front load washer and dryer. Renovated Bath with elegant tile flooring, new vanity, fixtures, mirror. Perfect! Deep soaker tub. Both Bedrooms offer plenty of space - master w/ walk in. New ceiling fans in bedrooms w/ overhead lights. Note the hi tech state of art deadbolt w/ code entry. Incredible opportunity to make this your home. Great storage w/ big linen closet and shed off balcony. Opportunity for most discerning client! FIOS (fiber optic speed) at unit. Good credit needed. No pets, no smokers. RESTON offers active and engaging community amenities. Heart of Dulles TECH Corridor. Commuter bus just at corner or less than 3 miles to Wiehle Metro Station, Miles of Walking Trails, Shopping Center and Restaurants, 15 Reston Pools included, 52 Tennis courts included, ALL HEAT/GAS/WATER/COMMUNITY DUES included in Rent. Water/sewer included in Rent. WHAT A VALUE! Call w/ any questions. Avail Aug 1 occupancy