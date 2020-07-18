All apartments in Reston
11843 SHIRE COURT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

11843 SHIRE COURT

11843 Shire Court · No Longer Available
Location

11843 Shire Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
CONTACT AGENT FOR STATUS PLEASE AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental. Do you like high end NEW homes? This is it! END/ Corner, Private, Top level unit is a stunner from the moment you open the front door! VOLUME Vaulted Ceiling with Wall of Glass overlooking trees. Impressive, spacious and welcoming. NEW Carpet, New Paint, New Windows, New Kitchen, Bath - ALL DONE FOR YOU! CUSTOM Surround and Glass accent Gas Fireplace. BIG, covered PRIVATE Balcony. Exceptional quality finishes shine. NEW KITCHEN top to bottom. NEW Tourmaline Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, NEW Stainless Gas 5 Burner Stove, New Built in Microwave. EXTRA shaker white cabinets. ALL NEW. SOOOOO Nice. NEW IN UNIT Front load washer and dryer. Renovated Bath with elegant tile flooring, new vanity, fixtures, mirror. Perfect! Deep soaker tub. Both Bedrooms offer plenty of space - master w/ walk in. New ceiling fans in bedrooms w/ overhead lights. Note the hi tech state of art deadbolt w/ code entry. Incredible opportunity to make this your home. Great storage w/ big linen closet and shed off balcony. Opportunity for most discerning client! FIOS (fiber optic speed) at unit. Good credit needed. No pets, no smokers. RESTON offers active and engaging community amenities. Heart of Dulles TECH Corridor. Commuter bus just at corner or less than 3 miles to Wiehle Metro Station, Miles of Walking Trails, Shopping Center and Restaurants, 15 Reston Pools included, 52 Tennis courts included, ALL HEAT/GAS/WATER/COMMUNITY DUES included in Rent. Water/sewer included in Rent. WHAT A VALUE! Call w/ any questions. Avail Aug 1 occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11843 SHIRE COURT have any available units?
11843 SHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11843 SHIRE COURT have?
Some of 11843 SHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11843 SHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11843 SHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 SHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11843 SHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11843 SHIRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11843 SHIRE COURT offers parking.
Does 11843 SHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11843 SHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 SHIRE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11843 SHIRE COURT has a pool.
Does 11843 SHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11843 SHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 SHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11843 SHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
