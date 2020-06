Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy main level unit with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen & Living room combo with breakfast bar, wood burning fireplace with patio access from dining area. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to North Point Village Center for shopping, dining, banking and many other conveniences. Bus stop at Lake Newport, commuter options via public transit, Reston Parkway, Fairfax County Parkway and the Dulles Toll Rd. & only 3 miles from the Wiehle - Reston East Metro Station.