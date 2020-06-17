Amenities
11733 C. Summerchase Cir. Available 08/07/19 Spacious North Reston Garden Condo, Fireplace, Patio, Washer/Dryer - Beautiful, spacious patio condo with fireplace backing to trees ! Updated kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, and laminate wood floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Open Living Room and Dining Room with wood flooring and wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with his/her closets and private bath. Second bedroom has access to main bathroom and also has a walk in closet. Washer / Dryer is located in unit. Condo has private entrance as well as a serene tree-lined view off patio. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant can use Reston recreational facilities ! No smoking, no pets. Reserved Parking!
Date Available 08/14/2019
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Rent: $1,700.00
Deposit: $1,700.00
Repair Deductible: $100/ instance
NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $64,000 (may be the sum of two incomes).
Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings
Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor
Text Crystal Thorne at (202) 372-6631
or email at Crystal.Thorne@bhgpremier.com
Showings by appointment. 24 hour notice required.
This property is listed by Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Listing Agent represents the owner and is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
