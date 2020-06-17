All apartments in Reston
11733 C. Summerchase Cir.

11733 Summerchase Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11733 Summerchase Cir, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
11733 C. Summerchase Cir. Available 08/07/19 Spacious North Reston Garden Condo, Fireplace, Patio, Washer/Dryer - Beautiful, spacious patio condo with fireplace backing to trees ! Updated kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, and laminate wood floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Open Living Room and Dining Room with wood flooring and wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with his/her closets and private bath. Second bedroom has access to main bathroom and also has a walk in closet. Washer / Dryer is located in unit. Condo has private entrance as well as a serene tree-lined view off patio. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant can use Reston recreational facilities ! No smoking, no pets. Reserved Parking!

Date Available 08/14/2019
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Rent: $1,700.00
Deposit: $1,700.00
Repair Deductible: $100/ instance

NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $64,000 (may be the sum of two incomes).

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor
Text Crystal Thorne at (202) 372-6631
or email at Crystal.Thorne@bhgpremier.com
Showings by appointment. 24 hour notice required.

This property is listed by Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing Agent represents the owner and is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4221004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have any available units?
11733 C. Summerchase Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have?
Some of 11733 C. Summerchase Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
11733 C. Summerchase Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. offers parking.
Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. has a pool.
Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have accessible units?
No, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11733 C. Summerchase Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
