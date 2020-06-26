11726 Mossy Creek Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Updated, 3 bedroom, 2full/2 half bath townhome on private lot backing to woods and Reston’s 36 miles of paved walking trails. Everything has been updated: carpets - 2018, windows - 2017, kitchen - 2015, all four bathrooms - 2015, patio - 2017, and more! Open floor plan on main level, large basement with storage, and three bedrooms/two full baths on third floor. Two reserved parking spots right out front, with ample guest parking.



HOA included in rent with access to Reston’s 36 miles of paved trails, 15 community pools, 52 tennis courts, playgrounds, and a variety of community events and classes.



Enjoy your home inside and out!



Lease term 1 year with opportunity to renew. $150 non-refundable deposit per pet.