Reston, VA
11726 Mossy Creek Ln
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:13 AM

11726 Mossy Creek Ln

11726 Mossy Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11726 Mossy Creek Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated, 3 bedroom, 2full/2 half bath townhome on private lot backing to woods and Reston’s 36 miles of paved walking trails. Everything has been updated: carpets - 2018, windows - 2017, kitchen - 2015, all four bathrooms - 2015, patio - 2017, and more! Open floor plan on main level, large basement with storage, and three bedrooms/two full baths on third floor. Two reserved parking spots right out front, with ample guest parking.

HOA included in rent with access to Reston’s 36 miles of paved trails, 15 community pools, 52 tennis courts, playgrounds, and a variety of community events and classes.

Enjoy your home inside and out!

Lease term 1 year with opportunity to renew. $150 non-refundable deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have any available units?
11726 Mossy Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have?
Some of 11726 Mossy Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11726 Mossy Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11726 Mossy Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11726 Mossy Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11726 Mossy Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11726 Mossy Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
