Beautiful updated condo!! Only 2 miles from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, 2 miles from Reston Town Center. Wonderful community!Pets accepted on case by case basis - $500 non refundable pet deposit.Property is vacant and move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have any available units?
11717 KARBON HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 11717 KARBON HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11717 KARBON HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 KARBON HILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 KARBON HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 KARBON HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.