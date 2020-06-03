11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Furnished, short term, most utilities included. Spacious, private, contemporary updated end unit TH. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, Kitchen, and all bedrooms, Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. One assigned parking spot, plenty of visitor parking, two decks, patio, private views in front and rear. Three levels with fully finished walkout lower level. Multiple outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts for tenant's use. Enjoy an abundance of walking, biking trails and lakes throughout Reston. Small dog case by case. Utilities included can be negotiable. Fantastic location only a few miles to 495/66/Ffx Cty Pkw, 3/4 mile to metro,10 minutes to Dulles Airport.