All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD

11701 Indian Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11701 Indian Ridge Road, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Furnished, short term, most utilities included. Spacious, private, contemporary updated end unit TH. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, Kitchen, and all bedrooms, Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Recessed lighting throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. One assigned parking spot, plenty of visitor parking, two decks, patio, private views in front and rear. Three levels with fully finished walkout lower level. Multiple outdoor swimming pools and tennis courts for tenant's use. Enjoy an abundance of walking, biking trails and lakes throughout Reston. Small dog case by case. Utilities included can be negotiable. Fantastic location only a few miles to 495/66/Ffx Cty Pkw, 3/4 mile to metro,10 minutes to Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11701 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia