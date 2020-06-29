11533 LINKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very nicely updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in wooded cul-de-sac in Reston. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, Freshly painted, eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, new stove & microwave. Rooms very large with plenty of space. TWO fireplaces! Great view from your private Sun Rooms. Rear yard is fence with brick patio and front yard has small patio too. Plenty of storage. 1 covered parking space and 1 unassigned. Street parking too. Landlord is currently changing the lower level half bathroom to a full bathroom and adding an Office/extra bedroom. Work should be completed for a February 1st move in. A Pet is considered on a case by case basis.