Reston, VA
11533 LINKS DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

11533 LINKS DRIVE

11533 Links Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11533 Links Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very nicely updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in wooded cul-de-sac in Reston. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, Freshly painted, eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, new stove & microwave. Rooms very large with plenty of space. TWO fireplaces! Great view from your private Sun Rooms. Rear yard is fence with brick patio and front yard has small patio too. Plenty of storage. 1 covered parking space and 1 unassigned. Street parking too. Landlord is currently changing the lower level half bathroom to a full bathroom and adding an Office/extra bedroom. Work should be completed for a February 1st move in. A Pet is considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

