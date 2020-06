Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in north Reston. One level living in quaint Sutton Ridge, privately nestled in the treetops. Wood floors, cozy fireplace, two elevated decks, granite counter tops, HUGE walk-in closet, large pantry/hall closet, bedrooms on opposite sides of the home AND a garage with ample additional parking available. Quiet, cozy and comfortable AND close to the Town Center, Metro and recreation. This is the perfect nest, don't miss the opportunity to call this darling condo home!