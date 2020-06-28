All apartments in Reston
11236 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

11236 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE

11236 Chestnut Grove Square · No Longer Available
Location

11236 Chestnut Grove Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Stunning renovation in this true 4 bedroom, 2 full bath penthouse condo in Chestnut Grove! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main living area. Upgraded laminate flooring in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Both bathrooms feature custom tile work and vanities. Full size washer/drying in unit w/ bonus 2nd refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Private balcony w/ views of trees. Only 1/2 mile to Wiehle Metro. $300 FOR ALL UTILITIES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

