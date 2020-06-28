11236 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning renovation in this true 4 bedroom, 2 full bath penthouse condo in Chestnut Grove! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main living area. Upgraded laminate flooring in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile backsplash. Both bathrooms feature custom tile work and vanities. Full size washer/drying in unit w/ bonus 2nd refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Private balcony w/ views of trees. Only 1/2 mile to Wiehle Metro. $300 FOR ALL UTILITIES