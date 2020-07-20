11218 Beaver Trail Court

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse and Kate Moore proudly present to you this fresh and bright 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse conveniently located only 5 Minutes away from the Metro Silver Line. Dulles Toll Road, 495, and Fairfax County Parkway are only minutes away, making commuting to DC or MD a breeze! Main level of home features open concept kitchen, large living area with beautiful hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and half bath. Top level of home features 2 generous sized bedrooms, top tier washer and dryer, and two full baths. Neighborhood amenities included are pools, tennis courts, trails, lakes, basketball courts, parks, and many more! South Lake Shopping center only minutes away! Please contact Kate Moore at 703-565-7959 for additional information or to schedule a viewing. $45 Application fee, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent. Move in fee $99. Security Deposit equal to one month rent.