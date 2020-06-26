All apartments in Reston
11187 SAFFOLD WAY
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

11187 SAFFOLD WAY

11187 Saffold Way · No Longer Available
Location

11187 Saffold Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities



Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated Kitchen & Baths in this 4BR Reston End-Unit townhome - Updated Kitchen & Baths in this 4BR Reston End-Unit townhome! Spacious inside & Private outside backing to Woods/Trees*Features include: RENOVATED kitchen with granite counters & mosaic tile backsplash; newer baths with designer ceramic tiled showers, energy efficient windows and doors: balconies; patios*Wired for FIOS! Walkout lower level with family room, bedroom & bath. Wonderful neighborhood. Walk to tennis and pool. Close to Town Center, Tysons, Dulles & new METRO station*

AVAILABLE 6.3.19*LONG TERM LEASES PREFERRED!

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Lindsay Curtis for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*LCurtis@ChambersTheory.com or call 571.306.3679

(RLNE4920435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

