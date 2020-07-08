11013 BARTON HILL COURT

3BR/1.5BA ready for immediate June 1 occupancy! Walk to South Lakes Shopping Center & Silver Line Metro! Less than 3 miles to Reston Town Center! Walkup basement! 2 assigned parking spaces in front! W&OD Trail next to community! Rent covers grass cutting! Won't last! Call for your private showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
