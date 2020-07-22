All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 6001 OMEGA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
6001 OMEGA LANE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

6001 OMEGA LANE

6001 Omega Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6001 Omega Lane, Prince William County, VA 20112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Vacant and EZ to view privately. Perfect location for Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, and DC. Colgan High School. Large three bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac with fully fenced 1/3 acre lot. Hardwood flooring on main level. Extra large owners suite with tray ceiling, sitting room, and walk in closet. Spacious master bath with double sinks and shower. Bonus finished basement with recreation room, den, and work out room. Large shed with power and air conditioning. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have any available units?
6001 OMEGA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6001 OMEGA LANE have?
Some of 6001 OMEGA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 OMEGA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6001 OMEGA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 OMEGA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 OMEGA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE offer parking?
No, 6001 OMEGA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 OMEGA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have a pool?
No, 6001 OMEGA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have accessible units?
No, 6001 OMEGA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 OMEGA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 OMEGA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6001 OMEGA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAWoodbridge, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VA
Marumsco, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VAOakton, VANewington, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VAGainesville, VADale City, VALake Ridge, VAVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia