6001 OMEGA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Vacant and EZ to view privately. Perfect location for Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, and DC. Colgan High School. Large three bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac with fully fenced 1/3 acre lot. Hardwood flooring on main level. Extra large owners suite with tray ceiling, sitting room, and walk in closet. Spacious master bath with double sinks and shower. Bonus finished basement with recreation room, den, and work out room. Large shed with power and air conditioning. Pets on case by case basis.