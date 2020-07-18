5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply online: http://application.pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com Beautifully updated TH on golf course with hardwood floors on two levels, wood blinds & plantation shutters, light filled and in great condition. Neutral colors. HUGE trex deck and flagstone patio. Amazing lot with golf course views, walking trails, streams & more! Amazing storage, HUGE MBR with enormous walk in closet. Applicants must apply online. Owners will allow one small dog only. Tenants to pay $250 one time fee to join DVCC, if not currently a member.