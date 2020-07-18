All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY

5735 Wheelwright Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5735 Wheelwright Way, Prince William County, VA 20169
Dominion Valley Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply online: http://application.pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com Beautifully updated TH on golf course with hardwood floors on two levels, wood blinds & plantation shutters, light filled and in great condition. Neutral colors. HUGE trex deck and flagstone patio. Amazing lot with golf course views, walking trails, streams & more! Amazing storage, HUGE MBR with enormous walk in closet. Applicants must apply online. Owners will allow one small dog only. Tenants to pay $250 one time fee to join DVCC, if not currently a member.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have any available units?
5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have?
Some of 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY offers parking.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have a pool?
No, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have accessible units?
No, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 WHEELWRIGHT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

