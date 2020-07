Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3BR 3.5 BATH End Unit Townhouse in Carterwood! Lustrous woodfloors on the main level, bright open eat-in kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and walk out to lovely deck for entertaining. Spacious Master bedroom with big Mast Bath. Walk out basement with windows, a Full BATH and a Den that can use as a BR. Fenced rear yard that backs to open area.