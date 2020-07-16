14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

PLEASE CONTACT ALT AGENT FOR QUESTIONS AND APPLICATIONS***Simply Gorgeous from top to bottom, this gorgeous home in the Carterwood community is ready for New Tenant. The main level welcomes you with a bright living room and a spacious eat-in kitchen featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a kitchen island, and a gas range that you will absolutely love. Master bedroom upstairs which features soaring ceilings and an en-suite bathroom complete with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a recently installed standup shower. The finished walkout basement below offers a fireplace and is ideal for at-home entertainment and recreation. Beautiful Deck and Amazing View of Trees and Pond!!! Its a Must See!!!