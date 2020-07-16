All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY

14220 Hunters Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

14220 Hunters Run Way, Prince William County, VA 20155

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PLEASE CONTACT ALT AGENT FOR QUESTIONS AND APPLICATIONS***Simply Gorgeous from top to bottom, this gorgeous home in the Carterwood community is ready for New Tenant. The main level welcomes you with a bright living room and a spacious eat-in kitchen featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a kitchen island, and a gas range that you will absolutely love. Master bedroom upstairs which features soaring ceilings and an en-suite bathroom complete with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a recently installed standup shower. The finished walkout basement below offers a fireplace and is ideal for at-home entertainment and recreation. Beautiful Deck and Amazing View of Trees and Pond!!! Its a Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have any available units?
14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have?
Some of 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY offer parking?
No, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have a pool?
No, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have accessible units?
No, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 HUNTERS RUN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
