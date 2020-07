Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities guest suite

Beautiful townhouse less than 3/4 mile to historic Occoquan Waterfront and convenient to I-95, R-123. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors throughout and a basement guest suite with full bath. Very rare 4 bedroom unit. Backs up to quiet woods and yet is still convenient to everything the area has to offer.