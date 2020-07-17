All apartments in Prince William County
12715 LOTTE DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

12715 LOTTE DRIVE

12715 Lotte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12715 Lotte Drive, Prince William County, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost New, end unit condo back to back unit. 1 car garage, hard wood floors, SS appliances, upgraded granite, cabites and flooring. Open floor design. Tiled baths, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and seated shower. Two french doors and plenty of windows allow plenty of lighting through out. Sprinkler system inside home. Gas fireplace, long one car garage. Great community and awesome location. Minutes to shopping, dining, highways, commuter parking lots, VRE and much more. Tenant occupied, excuse the mess. Appointment only, available August 1. Owner is VA Real Estate agent and related to listing agent. As per tenant no physical showings until July 15th Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have any available units?
12715 LOTTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have?
Some of 12715 LOTTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12715 LOTTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12715 LOTTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 LOTTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12715 LOTTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12715 LOTTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
