12715 LOTTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Almost New, end unit condo back to back unit. 1 car garage, hard wood floors, SS appliances, upgraded granite, cabites and flooring. Open floor design. Tiled baths, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and seated shower. Two french doors and plenty of windows allow plenty of lighting through out. Sprinkler system inside home. Gas fireplace, long one car garage. Great community and awesome location. Minutes to shopping, dining, highways, commuter parking lots, VRE and much more. Tenant occupied, excuse the mess. Appointment only, available August 1. Owner is VA Real Estate agent and related to listing agent. As per tenant no physical showings until July 15th Please