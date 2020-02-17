All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 9 Albemarle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
9 Albemarle Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:51 AM

9 Albemarle Street

9 Albemarle Street · (757) 420-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA 23707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community. Home features 4 BR, 3 FULL baths, glowing wood floors, screened back porch, upgraded appliances including washer/dryer, 2 storage sheds on a manicured lot with a large fenced backyard. Pet friendly. Easy access to highways 164, 664 & 64 making a manageable commute to all local military installations, schools, shopping and commerce. Currently occupied. 24 HR NTC to show. Due to COVID-19 all viewer must wear protective mask and gloves. Available Mid-July. Pet on Premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Albemarle Street have any available units?
9 Albemarle Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Albemarle Street have?
Some of 9 Albemarle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Albemarle Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Albemarle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Albemarle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Albemarle Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Albemarle Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Albemarle Street does offer parking.
Does 9 Albemarle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Albemarle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Albemarle Street have a pool?
No, 9 Albemarle Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Albemarle Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Albemarle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Albemarle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Albemarle Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 Albemarle Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury Places
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity