9 Albemarle Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community. Home features 4 BR, 3 FULL baths, glowing wood floors, screened back porch, upgraded appliances including washer/dryer, 2 storage sheds on a manicured lot with a large fenced backyard. Pet friendly. Easy access to highways 164, 664 & 64 making a manageable commute to all local military installations, schools, shopping and commerce. Currently occupied. 24 HR NTC to show. Due to COVID-19 all viewer must wear protective mask and gloves. Available Mid-July. Pet on Premises.