9 Albemarle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community. Home features 4 BR, 3 FULL baths, glowing wood floors, screened back porch, upgraded appliances including washer/dryer, 2 storage sheds on a manicured lot with a large fenced backyard. Pet friendly. Easy access to highways 164, 664 & 64 making a manageable commute to all local military installations, schools, shopping and commerce. Currently occupied. 24 HR NTC to show. Due to COVID-19 all viewer must wear protective mask and gloves. Available Mid-July. Pet on Premises.