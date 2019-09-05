1745 ANDERSON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Iconic all brick home on a gorgeous .26-acre lot in Pimmit Hills with nearly 4,200 sqft of luxury living, plus 450 sqft storage basement. Custom made entry French doors. Main level master suite. Gourmet chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk. Lovely bright sunroom off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining and could also be used as a formal dining room. Huge balcony off the upper level master suite with a spacious walk-in closet. 3 huge additional bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and walk-in closets with built-ins. Roof in '18. HVAC system with 2 zones. Prime location! Quiet street! Close to Tysons, Metro, shops and so much more!