All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 1745 ANDERSON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
1745 ANDERSON RD
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

1745 ANDERSON RD

1745 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1745 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Iconic all brick home on a gorgeous .26-acre lot in Pimmit Hills with nearly 4,200 sqft of luxury living, plus 450 sqft storage basement. Custom made entry French doors. Main level master suite. Gourmet chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk. Lovely bright sunroom off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining and could also be used as a formal dining room. Huge balcony off the upper level master suite with a spacious walk-in closet. 3 huge additional bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and walk-in closets with built-ins. Roof in '18. HVAC system with 2 zones. Prime location! Quiet street! Close to Tysons, Metro, shops and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have any available units?
1745 ANDERSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1745 ANDERSON RD have?
Some of 1745 ANDERSON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 ANDERSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
1745 ANDERSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 ANDERSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 1745 ANDERSON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD offer parking?
Yes, 1745 ANDERSON RD offers parking.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 ANDERSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have a pool?
No, 1745 ANDERSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have accessible units?
No, 1745 ANDERSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 ANDERSON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 ANDERSON RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1745 ANDERSON RD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia