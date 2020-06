Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxury end unit town house right at the Vienna Metro & excellent condition. Library and family room in the main level! Remodeled kitchen, cabinets/granite/new S.S appliances. Bay window at the breakfast area,hardwood floors on all 3 levels. Tray ceiling in master bedroom, spacious walk in closet. Master bath with jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Amazing deck very private and backing to trees.