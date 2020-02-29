23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE

Amenities
3 level 3 bedroom 3 bath end unit close to Herndon with lots of windows and natural light, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level. Stainless steel appliances, Chef's gas stove, large prep space , 42" cabinets in the kitchen and a spacious breakfast nook. 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space on the 3rd level. Entry level bedroom with attached bath. Laundry in unit. Backs to trees and has a patio. Attached Garage with driveway parking plus one reserved parking space. Close to shops, entertainment and future Metro station. Seasonal outdoor pool, fitness center and party room available at the community clubhouse.