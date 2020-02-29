All apartments in Oak Grove
23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE
Last updated February 29 2020

23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE

23150 Blackthorn Square · No Longer Available
Location

23150 Blackthorn Square, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 level 3 bedroom 3 bath end unit close to Herndon with lots of windows and natural light, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level. Stainless steel appliances, Chef's gas stove, large prep space , 42" cabinets in the kitchen and a spacious breakfast nook. 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space on the 3rd level. Entry level bedroom with attached bath. Laundry in unit. Backs to trees and has a patio. Attached Garage with driveway parking plus one reserved parking space. Close to shops, entertainment and future Metro station. Seasonal outdoor pool, fitness center and party room available at the community clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have any available units?
23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have?
Some of 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23150 BLACKTHORN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
