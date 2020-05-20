7414 INZER ST

Amenities

The Best Location in Springfield now gives you the most up to date, impeccable home you can find for the price! This home has been upgraded beautifully and kept looking like new!>Breezeway Entry keeps the weather out!> Fabulous new Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Upgraded Appliances and stunning Upgraded Cabinetry includes a great Pantry area > Double-sided Fireplace shares the Dining Room/Eat-in Kitchen and Living Room> 4 Bedrooms, 2 upgraded/updated Bathrooms plus a wonderful Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer provided>New Windows! New Roof 2017> New Water Heater 2018> Terrific Flat Lot boasts easy care grass for you to mow, and a Shed for you to store your mower, bikes and hiking gear! Great credit please. No smoking, No pets. . .as much as we love them!Please take off shoes while viewing. Use Covid protocol.