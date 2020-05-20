All apartments in North Springfield
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

7414 INZER ST

7414 Inzer Street · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Inzer Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
The Best Location in Springfield now gives you the most up to date, impeccable home you can find for the price! This home has been upgraded beautifully and kept looking like new!>Breezeway Entry keeps the weather out!> Fabulous new Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Upgraded Appliances and stunning Upgraded Cabinetry includes a great Pantry area > Double-sided Fireplace shares the Dining Room/Eat-in Kitchen and Living Room> 4 Bedrooms, 2 upgraded/updated Bathrooms plus a wonderful Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer provided>New Windows! New Roof 2017> New Water Heater 2018> Terrific Flat Lot boasts easy care grass for you to mow, and a Shed for you to store your mower, bikes and hiking gear! Great credit please. No smoking, No pets. . .as much as we love them!Please take off shoes while viewing. Use Covid protocol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 INZER ST have any available units?
7414 INZER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7414 INZER ST have?
Some of 7414 INZER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 INZER ST currently offering any rent specials?
7414 INZER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 INZER ST pet-friendly?
No, 7414 INZER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Springfield.
Does 7414 INZER ST offer parking?
Yes, 7414 INZER ST offers parking.
Does 7414 INZER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7414 INZER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 INZER ST have a pool?
No, 7414 INZER ST does not have a pool.
Does 7414 INZER ST have accessible units?
No, 7414 INZER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 INZER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 INZER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 INZER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 INZER ST does not have units with air conditioning.

