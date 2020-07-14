All apartments in Norfolk
The Watermark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Watermark

7221 Newport Ave · (757) 280-1315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA 23505
Suburban

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3405-wm · Avail. Aug 13

$1,621

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2209-wm · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 3-3209-wm · Avail. now

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 4-4405A-wm · Avail. now

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2102-wm · Avail. Jul 15

$1,902

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Watermark.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value. Our community has studios, as well as one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that feature a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious walk-in closets, and a private patio or balcony. Need a flexible lease? Youll be pleased to know that we offer short-term leasing options, as well as furnished and corporate apartment homes. These pre-furnished homes make the short-term rental process much easier on residents, who have to likely deal with much more vital matters. Additionally, we are pet-friendly and welcome military families. Lead the lifestyle you've always dreamed of at The Watermark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Watermark have any available units?
The Watermark has 9 units available starting at $1,509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is The Watermark currently offering any rent specials?
The Watermark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Watermark pet-friendly?
No, The Watermark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does The Watermark offer parking?
No, The Watermark does not offer parking.
Does The Watermark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Watermark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Watermark have a pool?
No, The Watermark does not have a pool.
Does The Watermark have accessible units?
No, The Watermark does not have accessible units.
Does The Watermark have units with dishwashers?
No, The Watermark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Watermark have units with air conditioning?
No, The Watermark does not have units with air conditioning.
