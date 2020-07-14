Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value. Our community has studios, as well as one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that feature a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious walk-in closets, and a private patio or balcony. Need a flexible lease? Youll be pleased to know that we offer short-term leasing options, as well as furnished and corporate apartment homes. These pre-furnished homes make the short-term rental process much easier on residents, who have to likely deal with much more vital matters. Additionally, we are pet-friendly and welcome military families. Lead the lifestyle you've always dreamed of at The Watermark.