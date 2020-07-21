All apartments in Norfolk
827 W 35th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:54 AM

827 W 35th Street

827 West 35th Street · (888) 737-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 West 35th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, updated and fully renovated historic c.1917 home in Kensington neighborhood of Norfolk. 3 bedroom, plus bonus room that can be your home office, 3 1/2 baths, all new stainless appliances, including front-load full size washer & dryer. Granite and dark cabinetry throughout, while maintaining historic, architectural features. Newer carpet, paint, laminate flooring for easy decoration in neutral colors. Nestled under mature trees for lots of shade in summer. Close to bases, shopping, ODU, Ghent, entertainment, restaurants and MORE! Don't delay - available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 W 35th Street have any available units?
827 W 35th Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 W 35th Street have?
Some of 827 W 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
827 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 827 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 827 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 827 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 827 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 W 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 827 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 827 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 827 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 827 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 W 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
