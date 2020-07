Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

816 Westover Avenue Unit#A - Ghent- Spacious duplex in the heart of Ghent! Hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces,fenced yard, full appliances.Package including washer/dryer. Small pet nego. w/ $500 refundable deposit. Apartment completely repainted.



Available NOW. Call Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing of the property or if you have any questions regarding the property.



(RLNE5913981)